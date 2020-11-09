Covid: Plea from Cirencester care worker to hold mum's hand
- Published
A woman whose mother has dementia has pleaded with the government to give people like her key worker status.
Since March, Jane Wier-Wierzbowska has only been able to see her mother Patricia through a plastic screen at her care home in Cirencester.
She says physical contact with loved ones is a "basic human right".
The government said it understood the pain that families were going through but said it had to balance their needs with safety.
"She's my mum, I want to hold her hand - laugh with her, cry with her, be with her. And I can't," said Mrs Wier-Wierzbowska.
Since the first lockdown began in March, apart from phone and video calls, Mrs Wier-Wierzbowska has only been able to see her 90 year-old mum once a week through a screen.
She says her biggest fear is her mum feeling "abandoned" by her family.
"No-one should have to go through that," said Mrs Wier-Wierzbowska.
"It's a basic human right to have that comfort and care from loved ones at a very vulnerable time of life."
Paul Edwards, clinical director at Dementia UK, said: "Families visiting care homes do more than just visit; they provide care and respite for their relatives.
"They need to be able to go inside and touch their relatives, if possible, to provide reassurance, mental stimulation and affection."
Rules being reviewed
Sarah Scott, director of public health for Gloucestershire County Council said: "We know families desperately want to be with their loved ones and we have no desire to restrict this any more than is absolutely necessary.
"We have been reviewing the new national guidance on care home visiting and will be issuing updated local guidance within the next 48 hours."
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We understand the pain and the very real consequences of loved ones being separated and we must get the balance right between reuniting families and ensuring care staff and residents are safe from Covid-19."
They added that trials are underway aimed at reducing the risks of indoor visits.