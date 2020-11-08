Covid: Organiser of Stroud anti-lockdown protest fined £10k
The organiser of an anti-lockdown protest has been fined £10,000.
Police also made several arrests at the event in Stroud on Saturday after some people refused to disperse.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said between 80 to 100 people attended the protest in Stratford Park and most left peacefully.
Gatherings of more than two people from different households are illegal in England under the second national lockdown.
Insp Steve Templeton said police had contacted the organisers beforehand to try to persuade them not to hold the event.
"We've tried to be as fair as we can and make them aware of the change in the law," he said.
"But when they insist on carrying on our role is to protect peoples' health and enforce the law."
Failed to leave
The arrested people included a 46 year-old woman who failed to leave despite being warned by officers.
A 24-year-old man and 74-year-old woman were also arrested for failing to give their name and address when being given a fixed penalty notice.
The female organiser of the event was fined £10,000.
In a statement, Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "We strongly advise everyone to stay away from any planned protest or gatherings during this lockdown period in order to protect the NHS and save lives.
"It is vital that we all play our part in reducing the spread of the virus and keeping each other safe."