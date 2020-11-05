Top of the Pops sign loaned to Stroud music venue
- Published
An original 1970s stage sign from Top of the Pops has gone on display at a music venue in Gloucestershire.
The 9ft (2.7 m) diameter sign has been permanently loaned to the Subscription Rooms in Stroud after it was bought at auction in London.
Hugh Phillimore, who paid £2,000 for it, was a booker for a record company in the 1970s and often visited the BBC studios when the show was recorded.
He said he could not resist bidding for the "incredible piece of pop history".
Mr Phillimore, who is co-chair of the Subscription Rooms Trust which runs the building, said he was "delighted" with his purchase.
"Of course I quickly realised that the logistics of transporting the sign, let alone getting it into my house was going to be a problem, and I am so pleased that it has found the perfect home.
"The venue has hosted so many iconic bands and performers, such as The Beatles, The Kinks, Toyah Willcox and Bob Geldof - it's a match made in heaven."
The Subscription Rooms' creative director, Sarah Phaedre Watson, said the sign had to be split in half and then reassembled to get it in the building.
"It's a particularly challenging time for venues and the music industry at the moment, and this has brought a huge smile to all of our faces," she said.
"We are incredibly grateful to Hugh for the generous loan, and we can't wait to share it with our visitors just as soon as we reopen our doors."