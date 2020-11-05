Mental health course offered to every Marshfield adult
- Published
Every resident in a village will be offered free mental health first aid courses by a fellow villager.
Beth Goodyear, a consultant from Marshfield, south Gloucestershire, said mental health issues had been caused by coronavirus lockdowns.
She said with March's lockdown her UK work vanished and she felt she could do something to help people instead.
"We've lost a huge amount of what makes us feel good, it's about recognising that," she said.
Ms Goodyear said she was inspired to start the courses after chatting to people in the village shop during the first lockdown.
"Lots of people were coming in saying they were struggling," she said.
The four-hour sessions, which explore common mental health problems and how to deal with them, will be run in January 2021 and every three months thereafter.
Ms Goodyear, a licensed trainer with Mental Health First Aid England, will run the courses over Zoom or in the village community centre with social distancing measures.
The costs of course materials are being met with donations to allow Ms Goodyear to offer the service for free to Marshfield residents.
"January is going to be a really hard time," said Ms Goodyear.
"I'm concerned there will be people with families who will stretch themselves so they won't let the kids down.
One of those who has signed up, Brett Gardner, said: "My mother and brother had bipolar disorder, and I've personally experienced that the speed of treatment is often too slow and too late.
"The first lockdown was different because we had great weather, but lockdown in winter when people are already feeling the strain means that now is the right time to [have the mental health course]."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk