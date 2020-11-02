Gloucester Minibuses' licence revoked after complaints
A company that used defective and "filthy" buses to take children to school has had its licence revoked.
Gloucester Minibuses had its contract with a council ended after a BBC report was published in January.
A traffic commissioner found children were faced with "serious dangers" when they needed to manually close a vehicle's door that repeatedly opened while travelling at speed.
The BBC has contacted the company for comment.
Pupils reported mouldy seats and smoke coming from behind seats on buses.
The deputy traffic commissioner for the West of England, Fiona Harrington, said the company could no longer be considered to be "of good repute".
She found a member of staff had been told one of its vehicles had a "dangerous" brake defect which "would involve a risk of injury to any person" following a test.
But they drove it away from a testing centre and on to the highway.
She also found vehicle excise duty, due on another vehicle from March 2019 until February, had not been paid.
A public inquiry was held into the company in August and findings were published on Friday.
One parent complained faeces had been left on a bus for five days but the firm said it was "adamant" it was a melted chocolate bar.
Company director Steven Smee conceded "hygiene had lapsed" but "not all the complaints were substantiated" and were "made out to be worse than reality", the deputy commissioner said.
The company had its contract with Gloucestershire County Council ended on notice in January.
Mr Smee said the vehicles were inspected by the council before services continued during the notice period to March.
They were also used "on a limited basis" during lockdown until 4 July.