Gloucester death: Two men held over 'neck stabbing'
Two men from Cheltenham have been arrested over the suspected murder of a man in Gloucester.
Jonathan Clapham, who was 38, died from a stab wound to his neck, according to the provisional cause of death provided at the opening of his inquest.
His body was found at a property in Kingsholm Road on 15 October.
One of the arrested men was held on suspicion of murder, the other for conspiracy to commit murder and assisting an offender.
Gloucestershire Police said new information had come to light, having previously described Mr Clapham's death as unexplained.
Its Major Crime Investigation Team has searched addresses in Cheltenham.
Both the arrested men have been released under investigation.