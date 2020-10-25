BBC News

Bristol's Gipsy Patch Lane: Disruption expected as new rail bridge installed

image captionThe new rail bridge will allow Gipsy Patch Lane to be widened

Rail users face disruption as a new rail bridge is installed in Bristol.

The bridge at Gipsy Patch Lane was due to be replaced at Easter but work was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams of engineers are now getting ready to install the 4,260-tonne structure which has been constructed at a nearby business park.

The work is expected to disrupt rail services between Bristol and Wales with a replacement bus service operating until 7 November.

The bridge is being replaced as part of the expansion of Bristol's Metrobus network into South Gloucestershire.

image copyrightMetrobus
image captionGipsy Patch Lane is due to reopen next summer

Network Rail is working with South Gloucestershire Council to allow a widened road to run underneath the rail line.

Gipsy Patch Lane, which currently has two lanes, will eventually have four - one in each direction for buses and cars, as well a walking and cycling paths.

image captionThe bridge has been built at a nearby business park

Steve Reade, cabinet member for regeneration, environment and strategic infrastructure at South Gloucestershire Council, said installing the bridge would improve traffic flow.

"It's a congestion point and causes a lot of problems," he said.

"It's a major bus route and will be even more important when the Metrobus is introduced."

Great Western Railway said trains between Bristol Parkway and Newport would be replaced with a bus service.

Gipsy Patch Lane is due to reopen next summer.

