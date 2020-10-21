Family welcomes memorial to 'brave' WW2 air crash pilot
A World War Two plane crash survivor's family have welcomed plans for a memorial to the pilot who was killed.
Robert Coventry is believed to have sacrificed his own life to avoid hitting a school when his aircraft crashed near Gloucester in 1940.
The daughter of a crew member who survived said plans for a permanent memorial were "amazing".
The local council has announced a stone is to be erected and a memorial service held in April next year.
Flt Lt Coventry, 27, was the pilot of a Bristol Blenheim bomber which crashed in a field in September 1940 while on a training mission.
He was killed after staying at the controls to avoid hitting Quedgeley School.
Two other crew members survived the crash, including George Wilcox, who died aged 102 in 2018.
Mr Wilcox's daughter Hilary Bellhouse said her father had always said "how sorry he was" the pilot had lost his life.
"I think it's amazing [that a memorial will be erected]," she said.
"After all this time I really think the pilot should get the recognition he deserves because he was very brave to do what he did."
She said her father survived by kicking a hole in the fuselage: "It was obviously a very terrifying experience because the plane was on fire.
"The people from the village who came running out to help were able to open up the hole and drag him out."
A campaign to honour Flt Lt Coventry was started earlier this month.
Quedgeley Town Council chairman Steve Smith said a memorial stone would be unveiled on 24 April.
"The pilot pulled the plane round from crashing into Quedgeley school... which was full of kids and teachers," he said.
"We've commissioned a stone that will be etched with a picture of the plane and what he did and why he did it."