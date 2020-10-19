Teenage boy raped in Gloucester cemetery
An investigation has been launched after a teenage boy was raped at a cemetery.
Officers were called in after the boy was attacked in Tredworth Cemetery, Tredworth, Gloucester, on 11 October, Gloucestershire Police said.
A cordon has been put in place while officers carry out an investigation.
A spokesperson said inquiries were taking place in the local area, and no arrests had been made.
The force has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage who was in the area of Tredworth Road, Cemetery Road or Eastern Avenue near to the Tesco filling station on 11 October between 20:00 BST and 21:20 BST to get in touch.
The boy is receiving support from specialist officers and partner agencies, the spokesperson added.