M5 Cheltenham: Views sought on £219m junction upgrade
A £219m plan to upgrade an M5 junction so drivers can join and leave the motorway on both sides is being opened for public consultation.
Gloucestershire County Council wants to upgrade junction 10 of the motorway near Cheltenham, to give access to the M5 both northbound and southbound.
Councillor Nigel Moor said it would "unlock land for housing and jobs" and reduce congestion on local roads.
The public are asked to share their views on the plans until 25 November.
At the moment, drivers can only access the M5 northbound at junction 10.
The new junction would mean people travelling south from north-west Cheltenham, could join the motorway without travelling across the town on local roads to junction 11.
Mr Moor, cabinet member for environment and planning, said it was "vital" to improve access to north west Cheltenham.
"This project will unlock land for housing and jobs and reduce congestion on local roads like Princess Elizabeth Way," he said.
James Lewis, from Highways England which manages the M5, said junction 10 "provides a vital link for communities and businesses",
"The improvement scheme will increase capacity, improve safety and journey times," he said.
In July, the county council agreed to imposing compulsory purchase orders for land, if required, to ensure the project went ahead.
If it gets the go-ahead, the project is scheduled to be ready for drivers in 2024.