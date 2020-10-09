Wynstones Steiner School to reopen in September 2021
- Published
A Steiner school which shut in January after Ofsted found "fundamental failings" had put children "at risk of harm" is to reopen next year.
Wynstones School, near Gloucester, has appointed a new management team and board of trustees, and will replace all but two of its 64 staff.
Its new principal said it would reopen in September 2021.
Earlier this year parents dropped a legal challenge against the education watchdog, after the school's closure.
Paul Hougham, who was appointed as the new principal in March, said reopening was a "big challenge" but also a "big opportunity".
An original plan to reopen last month was thwarted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Mr Hougham said there was a need to "restructure and refinance" the school following its closure.
Sobering and serious
"We also had to entirely replace our board of trustees in order to make sure we had a coherent and cogent plan," he said.
"Previously there was not a sufficient level of accountability and leadership.
"The Ofsted report...is very sobering and serious reading. It is informing how we are resetting the school's culture."
The report, published in February, said school leaders did not address or challenge staff behaviour which was "unacceptable and places pupils at significant risk".
Ofsted said a group of "resistant" teachers had blocked any attempts to change the school.
Inspectors also found parents felt intimidated raising bullying problems, resulting in children leaving the school.
Before it closed the private school taught 212 pupils aged between three and 19, charging up to £10,000 a year.
It teaches the principles of Rudolph Steiner, which focus on learning through creativity and imagination.