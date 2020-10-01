Cirencester and Swindon searches: Pair arrested over murder Published duration 26 minutes ago

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after police began searching two properties.

Gloucestershire Police said the ongoing searches in Cirencester and Swindon related to an incident "that did not take place recently".

A spokesperson said the pair had been released on bail until 26 October.

"While we cannot give further details at this time we can reassure the community that there is no threat to the wider public," a spokesperson said.

"Neighbourhood officers have been offering reassurance to local residents in both areas but while enquiries are ongoing and the case is active we would ask people not to speculate on social media," they added.

On Wednesday Gloucestershire Police said officers were likely to remain at an address in Swindon "for a number of days" while searches take place.