Foster daughter of 'sadistic' Eunice Spry dies. aged 32

image caption Victoria wrote a book about her abuse at the hands of her foster mother, Eunice

A woman who was abused by her foster mother in Gloucestershire for nearly 20 years has died.

Victoria Spry, 32, was subjected to physical and mental abuse - along with two of her siblings - from foster mother Eunice, who was jailed in 2007.

Spry was found guilty of a range of charges including cruelty and unlawful wounding. She was jailed for 14 years, which was reduced to 12 on appeal.

Victoria later wrote a book about her experiences, called "Tortured".

At Spry's trial, her behaviour was described as "horrifying" and "sadistic".

image copyright Gloucestershire Police image caption Spry was found guilty of a range of charges including cruelty to children and unlawful wounding in 2007

She was arrested when police raided her home in Tewkesbury in February 2005.

Following Spry's conviction, Gloucestershire County Council apologised for the "shortcomings" in its care system.

Vital information which could have alerted social workers to the abuse was not shared by the various bodies involved.

image caption Victoria's brother Christopher said she had wanted help prevent other children suffering abuse

Victoria later worked with social workers to help them spot the signs of abuse.

Her brother, Christopher, said Victoria wanted to be remembered for her mission to help children.

Paying tribute he said: "The work she was doing with the Gloucestershire Safeguarding Board and social services was because she wanted ours to be the last 'horror case' for Gloucestershire.

"I think her legacy will be the work she was doing to help the next wave of social workers to spot cases like ours earlier on."

An inquest into Victoria's death, which is not being treated as suspicious, is expected to open later this week.