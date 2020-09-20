Cheltenham homes evacuated overnight over gas leak fear
Two streets were evacuated for several hours overnight after a suspected gas leak.
Emergency services were called to Granville Street in Cheltenham at 21:20 BST on Saturday.
Wales and West Utilities discovered it was not a gas leak but an electrical fault which had caused fumes to build up in the basement of a property.
Three households were kept away until Sunday morning while the rest of the residents affected returned at 02:00.