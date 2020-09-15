Photographer Quintin Lake completes British coast walk Published duration 15 minutes ago

image copyright Quintin Lake image caption Quintin Lake took hundreds of photographs during his trek - this one shows the Sound of Mull at dawn

A photographer has said completing a five-year hike around the British coastline was "enriching for the soul".

Quintin Lake from Cheltenham has walked the 6,600 mile (10,600 km) route in sections, going clockwise.

Mr Lake has finished his walk at St Paul's Cathedral in London, where he began it in April 2015.

He is due to write a book about his self-supported journey and exhibit some of the hundreds of photographs he has taken during the project.

image copyright Quintin Lake image caption This photo shows Puffin Island in Gwynedd

"Overall I absolutely loved it. It's been enriching to my soul," he said.

"As a photographer I feel I have produced a strong body of work.

"It's made me happier and appreciate how lucky we are living in Britain much more than before."

image caption Mr Lake began his journey in April 2015

During the mammoth trek, Mr Lake walked between 20 and 40 km (12-24 miles) each day for up to three months at a time.

He said a highlight was the north west of Scotland with its "wild, rugged and beautiful" scenery.

The worst moments were suffering a torn tendon and shin splints, and the Covid-19 pandemic delaying things by four months, he added.

image copyright Quintin Lake image caption Mr Lake walked past Northumberland's Bamburgh Castle in December last year

Mr Lake carried all his belongings with him, wild camped in remote areas and got through seven pairs of shoes.

He said he could not believe he had completed the walk and was proud to have stuck at it, "but in a way it was just putting one foot in front of the other and not giving up".

Mr Lake said the British coastline had been "much wilder" than he had imagined.

image copyright Quintin Lake image caption Mr Lake said the "wild, rugged and beautiful" scenery of north west Scotland was a highlight. This photo is of Loch Eil

"The pride of each different region is a beautiful thing to witness as you're walking," he said.

"Whether it be Cornwall or north west Scotland or Cumbria, everyone seems to love their own patch."

He said he was already planning to walk around the coast of Ireland for his next adventure.

image copyright Quintin Lake image caption Mr Lake plans to hold an exhibition of his pictures, including this photo of a beach hut at Rye Harbour, Sussex

image copyright Quintin Lake image caption Mr Lake said wherever he went people "love their own patch". This photo was taken in Ferring, Sussex

