M5: Man dies after crashing into lorry protecting car

image caption Police were called to the M5 between Gloucester and Tewkesbury at about 05:20 BST

A man has died following a crash with two lorries and a car on a motorway in Gloucestershire.

He was driving a lorry that crashed into another lorry that had stopped to protect a car which lost control on the M5 carriageway at about 05:20 BST.

The 37-year-old from Bristol was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

He has since been released under investigation.

image copyright Highways England image caption The M5 was closed in both directions after the crash

Police were called to reports a car had lost control on the northbound carriageway between junctions 9 and 11 near Tewkesbury and Gloucester.

A lorry had stopped to protect the vehicle from passing traffic and to check on the driver when another lorry crashed into it, police said.

The motorway was closed in both directions following the crash.

The southbound carriage has reopened but northbound on the M5 between junctions 9 to 11 remain closed, Highways England said.