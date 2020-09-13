M5 closed in Gloucestershire after 'serious collision' Published duration 6 minutes ago

A stretch of the M5 has been closed in Gloucestershire after a serious collision involving several vehicles.

Police were called to the incident at about 05:20 BST following reports of a Ford Fiesta leaving the northbound carriageway between junctions 9 and 11.

Police said a lorry had parked behind the Fiesta to "offer help" and there was "then a collision between another lorry and the first lorry".

Details of any casualties were not immediately available.

Both carriageways between junctions 11 and 9 near Tewkesbury and Gloucester were affected.

Police said the southbound lanes "are due to open within the hour" and northbound lanes were expected to remain closed until about 18:00 BST.