M5 closed in Gloucestershire after 'serious collision'
- Published
A stretch of the M5 has been closed in Gloucestershire after a serious collision involving several vehicles.
Police were called to the incident at about 05:20 BST following reports of a Ford Fiesta leaving the northbound carriageway between junctions 9 and 11.
Police said a lorry had parked behind the Fiesta to "offer help" and there was "then a collision between another lorry and the first lorry".
Details of any casualties were not immediately available.
Both carriageways between junctions 11 and 9 near Tewkesbury and Gloucester were affected.
Police said the southbound lanes "are due to open within the hour" and northbound lanes were expected to remain closed until about 18:00 BST.
Highways England said the surface of the road had been "extensively damaged and must be resurfaced".