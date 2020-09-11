Daisy May Cooper names baby after late co-star Michael Sleggs Published duration 10 minutes ago

image caption This Country is a mockumentary about the day-to-day lives of a group of friends who live in a small Cotswolds village

One of the writers and stars of BBC Three comedy This Country has named her son in tribute to her co-star Michael Sleggs, who died last year.

Daisy May Cooper had a baby boy earlier this month, her second child, and revealed the name as Jack Michael Weston on Instagram on Friday.

She dedicated the middle name to her late and "utter unique" friend.

Sleggs, who had played Michael "Slugs" Slugette in the show, died aged 33 from heart failure.

Posting a picture of the baby on Instagram, Cooper said: “May the spirit of sluggs live on!”

At the time of his death, the show’s co-creators and siblings Charlie and Daisy May Cooper said: "We are completely heartbroken.

"Michael was utterly unique. He was kind, he was caring, he was loving. One of the most considerate, generous and gentle friends you could ever wish for and funny."

The mockumentary follows the lives of people living in a small village in the Cotswolds.

In the show, Mrs Cooper plays Kerry Mucklowe alongside Charlie who plays Kerry's cousin Lee "Kurtan" Mucklowe.