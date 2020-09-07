Image copyright PA Media Image caption Camilla took over the role of Colonel-in-Chief from the Duke of Edinburgh

The Duchess of Cornwall has made her first infantry regiment visit to The Rifles since taking over as Colonel-in-Chief from the Duke of Edinburgh.

Camilla took a trip to see the Army troops at Beachley Barracks in Gloucestershire, on Monday.

Wearing a Rifles green coat, the duchess was greeted with a socially distanced special royal fanfare on arrival.

She attended an outdoor reception, meeting soldiers and their families.

Camilla also met Riflemen who have recently completed their initial training course at the Infantry Training Centre in Catterick and are undertaking further training at Beachley Barracks before they join their battalions.

Over the past few months, The 1st Battalion, The Rifles has been deployed throughout Wales as part of the response to coronavirus.

They installed hospital beds in the Dragon's Heart Hospital in Cardiff, deployed ambulance drivers to support the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust and acted as Covid-19 testing teams throughout Wales.

Camilla said: "It's my first time here and I am very much looking forward to it."

Philip, 99, attended a ceremony at Windsor Castle on 22 July to hand over the duty, while the duchess was almost 100 miles away at her Highgrove home in Gloucestershire for a separate acceptance ceremony.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Duchess of Cornwall was shown the Roll of Honour, at Beachley Barracks