Image copyright Archive/Gloucestershire Live Image caption Stonehouse Bristol Road closed to passengers in 1965

The reopening of a railway station that was closed more than 50 years ago is being backed by the local authority.

Trains currently run through Stonehouse station on the Gloucester to Swindon line, although there is another line in the town that goes to Bristol.

Stonehouse Bristol Road closed to passengers in 1965 as part of the Beeching cuts to the railways.

Stroud District Council authority's environment committee has unanimously agreed the station should be reopened.

More than 600 people have signed an online petition, calling on Gloucestershire County Council to support the move.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, councillor Chris Brine told a committee meeting: "It makes absolute sense for Bristol Road station to be reopened.

"If we think logically, at this moment in time, people wanting to travel to the South West need to go either to Swindon or Gloucester to catch a train if they want to go through Stonehouse. It is absolutely ridiculous. The station is there.

"There is a lot of public support for it now."

Image copyright DJNorton Image caption More than 600 people have signed an online petition

Stonehouse has approximately 8,000 residents and its surrounding area is set for a surge in population with thousands of homes proposed to be built over the next two decades.

Mr Brine said later in the meeting: "Stonehouse is well placed to have that station to go South, East, North and West.

"That is why we are pushing hard for it. Times are changing, Stonehouse is changing and I think the need for it is greater now than it ever was."

The county council said it was "committed to exploring all options" and has started a county-wide study into public transport use and provision.