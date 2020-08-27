Image caption The glider came down at about 13:20 BST

A glider pilot who died in a crash on a school playing field was aged in his 90s, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after the aircraft "lost control and crashed" at St Edward's school in Cheltenham, on Wednesday at 13:20 BST.

The other pilot in the two-seat glider suffered minor injuries and was treated at Bristol's Southmead Hospital.

Gloucestershire Police said the Air Accidents Investigation Branch was investigating the crash.

Cotswold Gliding Club said "our thoughts are with the pilots' families".