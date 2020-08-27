Image copyright Google Image caption The dog was due to get on an aircraft with its owner at Gloucestershire Airport

An investigation has been launched after a dog ran towards a runway that was in use at Gloucestershire Airport.

Operations director James Head said it happened at about 09:15 BST, when a private flight was preparing for departure, and the animal was due to get on the aircraft with its owner.

"The dog was unsecured and ran towards the live runway with a number of people giving chase," he said.

Nobody was injured and no flights were delayed or disrupted as a result.

Mr Head said the airport was "investigating whether or not there were other craft around at the time".

"The issue for us is that the dog was not under control."

He added that investigations "should be concluded by the early part of next week".

Gloucestershire Airport is located at Staverton, between Gloucester and Cheltenham and is mainly used for private charter flights.