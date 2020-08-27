Image caption The idea has been described as "nuts" by the leader of the county council

The county and district councils could be scrapped and replaced with two unitary authorities, under plans being drawn up in Gloucestershire.

The idea is for Tewkesbury, Cheltenham and the Cotswolds to form one council and Gloucester, Stroud and the Forest of Dean to form the other.

Leaders from three of the district councils have agreed to start exploring the proposal.

The idea has been described as "nuts" by the leader of the county council.

The plan has been suggested ahead of the expected release of a government white paper in the autumn that is expected to call for more unitary councils, combined authorities and mayors in the UK.

In a joint statement the leaders of Cheltenham Borough Council, Cotswold District Council, and Stroud District Council, said: "We expect the government to confirm that if Gloucestershire is to unlock significant future investment, we must accept reorganisation.

"Unique communities"

"While strong arguments may be put forward for having a large, single unitary council, we believe that an innovative and progressive two council devolution deal should be explored as well to get the best for Gloucestershire."

They said two unitary authorities would be "efficient" and "represent our unique urban and rural communities".

However the Conservative leader of Gloucestershire County Council, Mark Hawthorne, said having two unitary councils "would be nuts".

He said it would lead to council tax hikes to pay for duplicating services, break the line with the NHS, fire service and Local Enterprise Partnership, and lead to "weirdly shaped council areas that make no sense to anyone".

Jeremy Hilton, leader of the Liberal Democrats on Gloucester City Council, said "trying to carve up Gloucestershire" was "reckless".

"The city has had a council for 500 years and it needs to have a dedicated council.

"Splitting it down an east/west split would be damaging for the future of local government in the county."