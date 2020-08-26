Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they received reports "a glider had come down in playing fields" at about 13:20 BST

Two men have been injured after a glider crashed on school playing fields in Gloucestershire.

One of the men who was "conscious and breathing" was treated at the scene at St Edward's prep school in Cheltenham at about 13:20 BST.

South Western Ambulance Service said the patient was then "conveyed to hospital by land ambulance".

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has sent a team of investigators to the scene in Charlton Kings.