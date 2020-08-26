Two men injured as glider crashes on Cheltenham school field
- 26 August 2020
Two men have been injured after a glider crashed on school playing fields in Gloucestershire.
One of the men who was "conscious and breathing" was treated at the scene at St Edward's prep school in Cheltenham at about 13:20 BST.
South Western Ambulance Service said the patient was then "conveyed to hospital by land ambulance".
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has sent a team of investigators to the scene in Charlton Kings.