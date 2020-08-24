Man arrested on suspicion of theft of puppies

Image caption Police were called to Charlton Kings in Cheltenham on Saturday

More than 30 puppies, thought to have been stolen, have been found in a van by police.

Officers were called to Beeches Road in Charlton Kings, Cheltenham, on Saturday after a member of the public said they saw a man loading dogs into a vehicle.

West Mercia Police stopped the van on the M6 and brought a man back to Gloucestershire for questioning.

A 24-year-old man from Durham has been arrested on suspicion of theft.

A spokesperson said "between 30 and 40" puppies were recovered from the vehicle and taken to an RSPCA vet surgery for assessment.

On Thursday, police officers warned pet owners to be alert after receiving several reports of dog thefts in the previous week across the county.