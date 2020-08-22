Image copyright Archive/Gloucestershire Live Image caption Stonehouse Bristol Road closed to passengers in 1965

Hundreds of people have signed a petition to reopen a railway station that was closed more than 50 years ago.

Trains currently run through Stonehouse station on the Gloucester to Swindon line, although there is another line in the town that goes to Bristol.

Stonehouse Bristol Road closed to passengers in 1965 as part of the Beeching cuts to the railways.

Campaigners want the county council to back the idea of reopening it as "Stroudwater Station".

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, more than 600 people have signed the online petition, calling on Gloucestershire County Council to support the move.

Petition organiser, Carol Kambites, said the reopening was "a no brainer".

Image copyright PhotobyDJNorton Image caption More than 600 people have signed the online petition

"It just seems like the right time to push this, so much has changed.

"Where we are in the Stroud Valleys there is just no sustainable way to get to Bristol.

"It makes no sense when there is a railway line going through Stonehouse. We just need the trains to stop.

"It just seems so silly that we do not have a direct link to what is our regional centre."

Ms Kambites said the county council's support was needed to bid for Network Rail money in the New Stations Fund, which was set up to create new stations and restore those that have closed.

Commuter Steve Hyndside said it was "a huge issue for a lot of people".

"This is a huge catchment area,

"At the moment it is so easy and quick to jump in the car and drive down to Bristol, but it is such an awful experience having to get a train to Gloucester or Swindon and then travelling to Bristol.

"It is just bonkers."

The county council said it was "committed to exploring all options" and has started developed a large county-wide study into public transport use and provision.