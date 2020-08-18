Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The prince decided to convert Home Farm into an organic farming system in 1985

Prince Charles will not be renewing his lease on his 1,000-acre organic farm in Gloucestershire.

The prince has farmed at Home Farm near his Highgrove residence for the past 35 years.

It is understood the heir to the throne, 71, could not commit to a new 20-year lease, which is due for renewal in spring next year.

A non-royal tenant has been found for the farm, which will remain organic.

A Clarence House spokesman said: "The Prince of Wales will not be renewing his lease on Home Farm but will continue to farm organically at Sandringham."

The prince decided to convert Home Farm, which is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, into a completely organic farming system in 1985.

Produce from the farm was used by the prince to start the Duchy Originals brand, now known as Waitrose Duchy Organic.