Image copyright International Centre of Birds of Prey Image caption Bateleur eagles are native to Africa and there are about 20 in captivity in the UK

An eagle that flew away from a bird sanctuary in Gloucestershire has been found in a Norfolk field.

Moscato, a female Bateleur eagle, escaped during a demonstration flight at The International Centre for Birds of Prey in Newent on 1 August.

Owner of the centre Jemima Parry-Jones described Moscato as "the laziest eagle I have ever met" as she appealed for help locating her.

A staff member has been sent to bring her home but so far without success.

"We have her favourite food tied to a piece of string but it's about making her come to him. It's all on her terms," said the centre's Emma Waldron.

The bird flew off during a demonstration and a subsequent attack by buzzards dislodged her transmitter, making her hard to locate.

Image copyright International Centre for Birds of Prey Image caption A rat on a piece of string has not proven enough to tempt Moscato back to staff... yet

After two weeks of sightings across Surrey, Suffolk and Essex, Moscato was found in Norfolk.

Adam Block from the centre has been with her since Saturday.

Ms Waldron said finding her was "indescribable" but it was a "waiting game" for Mr Block as he attempted to coax the eagle back to him.

"I like to think she knows exactly what she's doing and as an older lady she just wants to have a rest," Ms Waldron said.

"She's quite content and happy sitting in the tree. She's looking at him and he's looking at her.

"We've been able to trace her purely on people's sightings, photos and their goodwill."

Image copyright Jemima Parry-Jones Image caption Moscato, aged in her 20s, flew off during a display two weeks ago

Bateleur eagles are native to Africa and there are about 20 in captivity in the UK, Ms Parry-Jones said.

"Because she is used as an educational ambassador she has never been taught how to hunt," Ms Waldron added.

"It turns out she has been scavenging and maybe found a deer somewhere along the line.

"She will have no idea she's now almost a superstar. We can't wait to have her back and let everyone see her again."