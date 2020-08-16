Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on Saturday night on London Road in Fairford

A motorcyclist has died after the Vespa scooter he was riding collided with a food delivery van in Gloucestershire.

It happened at about 19:55 BST on Saturday on London Road in Fairford, Gloucestershire Police said.

Emergency services attended, but the biker, a 33-year-old man from Swindon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin and the coroner were informed.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact police.