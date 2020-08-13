Image copyright David Simcox/National Trust/PA

A rare butterfly which was once extinct in the UK has been reintroduced into the Gloucestershire countryside.

The globally endangered large blue butterfly bred on Rodborough Common last year after five years of landscape preparation.

Some 1,100 larvae were taken from other West country locations and released last August on the 867-acre site owned by the National Trust.

An estimated 750 butterflies have successfully emerged over the summer.

Evidence of the resulting butterflies breeding was recorded at the release site, but also further away on the commons, indicating they had already expanded their range, the charity said.

It is the first time for 150 years that the large blue butterfly - the largest and rarest of all nine British blue butterflies - has been recorded at Minchinhampton and Rodborough Commons.

The species was declared extinct in Britain in 1979, but was first reintroduced from populations on the continent nearly 40 years ago and has been established at a number of sites across southern England.

It follows a series of work to prepare the site by partners including the National Trust, Butterfly Conservation, Limestone's Living Legacies 'Back from the Brink' project, Natural England, the Royal Entomological Society (RES) and the Minchinhampton and Rodborough Committees of Commoners.

Small temporary grazing areas were created to allow cows to graze the slopes to provide the right conditions for ants, and a programme of scrub control was carried out.

Researcher David Simcox said: "The butterfly needs high densities of the heat-loving red ant Myrmica sabuleti, which has a crucial role to play in the lifecycle of the butterfly.

"The grazing cows create the ideal conditions for them by keeping the grass down so sunlight can reach the soil which gently warms it.

"The ants are cold-blooded and need warmth in order to actively scout for food throughout the spring, summer and autumn."