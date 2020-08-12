Image copyright PA Media Image caption The pier at Sharpness Docks dates back to 1874

Work has begun to repair a 19th Century wooden pier.

The 689ft (210m) pier at Sharpness Docks, Gloucestershire, opened in 1874 with the docks and some of its 36ft (11m) wooden legs are original.

Engineers from the Canal and River Trust have brought in a spider crane to allow huge greenheart oak planks to be lowered on ropes and fixed in place.

The pier is exposed to huge tidal pressures, and mainly submerged, so regular repairs are needed.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Victorian pier is exposed to huge tidal pressure

Sharpness is one of the most inland ports in Britain and each month the dock welcomes up to 250 ships bringing in supplies from mainland Europe.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Some of the wooden legs on the pier are original