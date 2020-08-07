Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Mark Taylor was jailed for 14 years and put on the sex offenders register for life

A "predatory paedophile" described by police as "every parent's nightmare" has been jailed.

Mark Taylor, from Gloucester, met girls online, groomed them and travelled across the UK to commit sexual offences against them, Gloucestershire Police said.

The 49-year-old admitted offences including sexual activity with a child and sexual grooming.

He was jailed for 14 years and put on the sex offenders register for life.

Taylor, of Manor Park, Longlevens, was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years and a restraining order preventing him from contacting one of the victims.

At a previous court hearing, he admitted two counts of meeting a child following sexual grooming, three counts of sexual activity with a child and four counts of making an indecent photo of a child.

He also admitted two breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and three counts of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

'Extremely vulnerable'

Following sentencing at Gloucester Crown Court, Det Con Bernadette Harding said Taylor was "every parent's nightmare" who "systematically targeted young vulnerable females via social media".

"He is a predatory paedophile who would travel great distances across the UK to commit sexual offences against extremely vulnerable children," she said.

"He would groom and manipulate them over these online platforms before travelling to meet and then sexually exploit them."

She said the "psychological damage" caused to his victims was "as significant as the sexual abuse itself".

"I hope that now the victims can start to move forward, with the knowledge that Taylor is behind bars," Det Con Harding added.