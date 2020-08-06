Image caption Police were called to Salisbury Road on Sunday afternoon

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing and suspected arson attack in Gloucester.

The victim was found with a leg injury in Salisbury Road on Sunday afternoon.

Around 20 knives and machetes have been seized as part of the investigation. Gloucestershire Police said it was looking into whether a car fire in Abbeymead was linked to the stabbing.

Kevin McNeil, 19, of Great Western Road, has been charged with attempted murder and possessing a bladed weapon.

A spokesman for the force said the victim remains in hospital, where he is receiving treatment for leg injuries.

Three other men, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have since been released on conditional police bail.