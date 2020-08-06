Image caption Newent are one of 737 clubs beginning the competition which ends with a showpiece final at Wembley

An amateur football team is preparing to compete in the FA Cup for the first time in the club's 101-year history.

Newent Town were drawn out of a ballot after usual qualification rules for the world's oldest football competition were suspended due to coronavirus.

Secretary Phil Clarke said everyone at the club was "ecstatic" about the news.

"The email came with clubs in alphabetical order and there we were, under Newcastle United and above Norwich City," he said.

The Gloucestershire club plays in the Hellenic Division One West, which is level nine of the English football league pyramid.

Image copyright Google Image caption The club, nicknamed The Daffs, play at Wildsmith Meadow

Mr Clarke said: "This milestone has been the club's ambition for many years, but to receive the official email from the FA didn't seem real.

"You build things little by little and jokingly say one day we'll be in the FA Cup. To see it happen will be amazing."

Players and staff are now eagerly awaiting the draw on 18 August to see who they face in the competition's extra preliminary round.

'We'd swap it over to play at Old Trafford'

If they are successful, they would then need to win through five additional rounds to have a chance of facing a Football League team, with Premier League clubs joining in the third round.

"Our ground has got about 100 seats and you can get about 1,000 standing, so if we did get Manchester United we'd definitely swap it over to play at Old Trafford," said Mr Clarke.

Dreams of playing at Wembley are some way off, but prize money allocated to clubs is more important than ever, with lower league football taking a financial hit due to the pandemic.

"It's the sort of money that helps small clubs like ours, even if you win one round," Mr Clarke added.