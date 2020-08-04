Image copyright Dursley Rugby Club Image caption Dursley rugby players prepare for their ascent of Snowdon in memory of club stalwart Ross Reeves

A group of rugby players donned skimpy swimwear to successfully scale Snowdon in memory of a club legend.

Twelve members of Dursley Rugby Club battled cold, fog and rain in their "budgie smugglers" as they scaled the Welsh mountain in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

It was organised after "larger than life" club stalwart Ross Reeves died of a heart attack in April.

Mr Reeves was captain of the club's third team and coached its Colts side.

Image copyright Dursley Rugby Club Image caption Much-loved club member Ross Reeves, 60, suffered a heart attack in April

"When we arrived it was hammering it down with rain," said first team player Josh Bailey.

"There were parts when we were protected from the wind but other parts were quite exposed and we had to queue to reach the top."

He said all the players and staff involved in organising the challenge carried warm clothing and emergency blankets in their backpacks.

"Some of us have already climbed Snowdon and taken part in the Three Peaks Challenge," Mr Bailey added.

"We were fully-acquainted with the potential dangers and were very well-prepared."

Image copyright Dursley Rugby Club Image caption The players were stopped for photos and were handed donations as they walked

They had a very positive reaction to their choice of attire from walkers.

"Right from the outset a family stopped us for a photo and everyone we met was cheering us on and giving us money," Mr Bailey continued.

Mr Reeves had been involved with Dursley Rugby Club for many years and his sudden death came as a huge shock.

"He was physically one of the fittest men I have ever encountered. He still played at 60 and coached the Colts team.

"He was always a big help to young players making the transition to men's rugby," added Josh.

Club coach and player Lee Barton said he was honoured to have Mr Reeves as his best friend.

"You come across people like Ross once in a lifetime, if you are lucky," he added.

Mr Reeves played for Bristol Bears in the early 1990s and leaves wife Sally and children Jack and Jess.