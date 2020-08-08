Image copyright Les Leach Image caption The photographs show village life in Frampton from the 1950s to the 1980s

A collection of photos showing life in a rural village from the 1950s to the 1980s has sparked a "huge rush" of memories after being shared by the photographer's son.

The pictures were taken in and around Frampton-on-Severn in Gloucestershire by professional photographer Les Leach.

Scans of the negatives were shared on social media and got a warm response.

People from as far afield as New Zealand have identified themselves and family members in the shots.

Image copyright Les Leach Image caption The photos have gained a huge response after they were published online

Many of the photographs are of weddings that took place at Frampton village church, parties and other celebrations.

Dudley Holyoake said there was a "huge rush" of memories when he saw a photo of himself as best man at a wedding in 1979.

"This time capsule of memories exploded into my mind. My youth has come back," he said.

Sarah Perkins, who now lives in New Zealand, said seeing the pictures was "awesome" and brought back happy memories of her childhood.

Image copyright Les Leach Image caption Sarah Perkins, who now lives in New Zealand, said seeing the pictures, including this one of herself, was "awesome"

She spotted a photo of herself with her father at a wedding.

"I thought 'oh wow, he looks amazing, so young and so handsome'," she said.

Mr Leach, 84, worked as a BBC Points West cameraman and also took still photographs.

Some shots in the collection are of major news events from the time, such as a petrol tanker fire on the A38 in 1969.

Image copyright Les Leach Image caption This petrol tanker fire happened on the A38 at the Whitminster roundabout in 1969

His son, Mark Leach, rediscovered them in a shed and scanned them before sharing them on a Facebook group.

"It's social history. I just had the urge to go through them and scan them in, because I know one day they'll slowly disintegrate, slowly disappear and nobody will know who the people are," he said.

"It's nice to say to dad 'who is this little girl here?'. Then I can put a name to it."

Image copyright Les Leach Image caption Les Leach is a former cameraman for BBC Points West

He said he was not expecting the response the Facebook group - called Memory Lane, Frampton, Saul and Arlingham - received.

"People have been commenting and saying that's X, that's Y.

"These are old names from 60 years ago, people who have passed away.

Image copyright Les Leach Image caption About 2,500 negatives have been scanned so far

"Now their great grandchildren are looking at them and saying 'there's my great gran or my great uncle'."

About 2,500 images have been scanned so far and over 3,500 are yet to be digitised.

Les Leach said the pictures were an "important record" of the past and it was "nice to look at them again".