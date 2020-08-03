Image caption Police were called to Salisbury Road on Sunday afternoon

Police are investigating potential links between a stabbing and a suspected arson attack in Gloucester.

A man sustained a serious injury to his stomach in Salisbury Road at 16:30 BST on Sunday and was taken to hospital.

At about 19:00 a car was set on fire less than two miles away at Clock Tower Park in Abbeymead in what police believe was a deliberate attack.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said the incidents were "potentially linked" and has appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp Paula Hannaford said: "We are looking into whether a car fire later that day in Abbeymead is linked to the stabbing and are appealing for people to come forward with information.

"We would like to speak to anybody who can provide us with any information, no matter how small they believe it might be."

People living near Clock Tower Park described hearing a "huge bang" followed by a few smaller explosions as the car went up in flames.