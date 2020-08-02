Image copyright Geograph/Vieve Forward Image caption Warning signs have been posted at Neigh Bridge Country Park

Dog owners are being urged to keep their pets on short leads and people are asked to stay away from lakes after toxic blue-green algae was found.

Cotswold Water Park Trust issued the warning and has placed signs at Neigh Bridge Country Park and Cleveland Lakes.

It said it may be present elsewhere.

Blue-green algae or cyanobacteria can produce toxins harmful to animals even if ingested in small quantities and can cause eye and skin irritation.

Algae naturally occurs in inland waters such as rivers, streams and lakes and during long periods of warm weather it can multiply and form blooms.