Some roads were closed in the vicinity to prevent more revellers attending

Police have spent most of the night dispersing a rave in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire.

Roads were closed to prevent more revellers attending as police dispersed the event at the Speculation Car Park, near Lydbrook and Parkend.

Sound equipment was seized, two people were arrested for drug driving and two vehicles were seized.

Officers said the operation had been "largely successful" but "would take some time" to resolve.

A force spokesman said there had been a "large volume" of people involved.

"The road closures were as a result of intelligence which had been developed and identified that many of those attending were from outside the county which allowed officers to target key roads that the individuals would have used to attend," the spokesman added.

"Officers want to thank the local community for their patience and reassure those living in the area that they understand how much of an impact an event like this can have.