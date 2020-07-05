An illegal outdoor party held by "respectful" partygoers was shut down by police.

Officers were called to the woods at Sapperton, near Cirencester in the Cotswolds, in the early hours of Sunday.

About 25 cars were parked at the site and partygoers were told to switch off the music and pick up litter.

They were allowed to remain on site on condition they turned the music off and tidied up the grounds, police tweeted.

Officers added: "In all fairness the group were quite respectful as they had bin bags out and were using them when we got there."