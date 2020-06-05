Image copyright Gloucester City Council Image caption Lee Hawthorne is due to appear in court on 3 September

A former Conservative councillor has been charged with an upskirting offence in a branch of TK Maxx in Gloucester.

Lee Hawthorne, 40, of Abbeydale in Gloucester, is alleged to have committed the offence at the store on Northgate Street on 27 June.

Former Gloucester city councillor Mr Hawthorne is due to appear before Cheltenham magistrates on 3 September.

Gloucestershire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service said they took "all allegations of upskirting seriously".

Mr Hawthorne resigned as a councillor in April.