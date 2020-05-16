Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Human remains were found near Coleford on Tuesday evening

A woman has been charged with murder following the discovery of human remains in two suitcases.

Gareeca Conita Gordon, 27, from Birmingham, will appear before Cheltenham Magistrates' Court accused of killing the woman on or before 12 May.

Police are awaiting results of DNA tests to establish the identity of the victim.

A woman from Wolverhampton has been charged with assisting an offender.

Mahesh Sorathiya, 38, is due to appear alongside Ms Gordon in court.

"The pair have been refused bail and are due to appear before magistrates in Cheltenham via video link," a Gloucestershire Police spokesman said.

The charges relate to the discovery of human remains close to a quarry, near Coleford in the Forest of Dean, on Tuesday night.