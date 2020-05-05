Man charged with pointing laser at police helicopter
- 5 May 2020
A man has been charged with shining a laser beam at a police helicopter.
Joel Martin, 24, of Stroud Road, Gloucester, was arrested in the early hours of 4 May and bailed to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on 2 June.
The National Police Air Service helicopter was conducting a search over the city when the laser was shone at it.
Gloucestershire Police said nobody was injured in the incident.
Under the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act, people caught targeting pilots with laser pens can be jailed for up to five years and can be handed unlimited fines.
9 suspects, inc. one suspected of carrying out a laser attack on NPAS helicopter & one suspected of being responsible for a stabbing, located by crews & detained by officers on the ground in last 24hrs (6am 3 May to 6am 4 May). Also located three high risk missing people ^RC pic.twitter.com/e8rZUAVWjv— National Police Air Service #StayHomeSaveLives (@NPAShq) May 4, 2020
