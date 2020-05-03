Man dies as his BMW overturns in Gloucestershire lane
A man in his 40s died when the car he was driving in overturned in the Forest of Dean.
The incident happened in Eddys Lane, Ruardean, at about 15:30 BST on Saturday.
Emergency services were alerted after members of the public reported a BMW had crashed.
The motorist's next-of-kin have been informed and Gloucestershire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.