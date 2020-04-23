Suspects held over Newent baby death bailed
- 23 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people arrested on suspicion of the murder of a four-month-old girl have been released on bail.
They were held by detectives after the baby girl, from the Newent area, died in Bristol Royal Hospital for Children on 18 April.
The child was admitted to Gloucestershire Royal on Easter Sunday in a serious condition and later transferred to the children's hospital.
The two people have been bailed to return to a police station on 20 May.