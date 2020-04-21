Image copyright Gloucestershire Constabulary Image caption Ricky Baker, formerly of Lawnside, Stroud, had previously denied the charges

A man has been jailed for spitting in the face of a security guard telling him: "I hope you die a horrible death."

Cheltenham Magistrates Court heard Ricky Baker, 29, who was homeless, had been sleeping at the Central Hotel in Gloucester and was being evicted.

Jailing him for 20 weeks, District Judge Joanna Dickens, said the guard "must have been terrified by your actions and the comments you made".

Baker had previously denied two charges of common assault by spitting.

The court was told the guard had been asked to escort Baker from the premises after he had been warned about his behaviour.

'Death sentence'

"This is when Baker became aggressive and spat in the face of the security guard. He then laughed at him and said: 'You've got it [coronavirus], I hope you die a horrible death as you are infected now'," prosecutor Charlotte Hunt said.

Baker, formerly of Lawnside, Stroud, admitted two charges of common assault by spitting at, the guard, having previously pleaded not guilty.

Sentencing him Judge Dickens said: "I appreciate that you were not happy about being evicted, but spitting at someone in the current climate could be a death sentence to the security guard," she said.

"The way you dealt with it was made worse by you laughing at him and saying what you did was absolutely outrageous."