Image copyright Niki Savory Image caption Niki Savory with her dad Robert, who represented Chosen Hill Former Pupils RFC as a player and chairman

The daughter of a rugby-loving family man who died with coronavirus on Easter Sunday, says "the world is truly an emptier place without him".

Robert Savory, known as Bob, was a long-serving chairman of Chosen Hill Former Pupils RFC in Churchdown.

"Our lives will never be the same and our pain is immeasurable," his daughter Niki Savory said.

A sponsored head shave raised more than £9,000 for Cheltenham and Gloucester Hospitals Charity in his memory.

Image copyright Niki Savory Image caption Robert 'Bob' Savory, who was married to Jo, had four children and seven grandchildren

"Dad has been referred to in tributes since his passing as 'one in a million' and 'one of life's characters'. One thing is for sure if that he was resoundingly loved by all.

"He made everyone he met feel loved, valued, respected and warm. He was so incredibly proud of me, my brothers and my mum, and in more recent years was besotted with his grandchildren," Ms Savory said.

Mr Savory had coronavirus symptoms before he was taken to hospital where he was placed in a coma and on a ventilator.

"His death has broken the hearts of hundreds closest to him, and thousands in the ripple effect of the loss.

"The world is truly an emptier place without him but in his legacy we must continue to make him proud," Ms Savory continued.

Image copyright Chosen Hill FPRFC Image caption Josh Forrester-Rodway was one of many club players and members to shave their head

Mr Savory's son Luke described his father as a "much beloved man" and that he would have enjoyed the fundraising head shave initiative.

"My dad would have had a good laugh about that so it's quite a fitting tribute.

"What started off as a bit of banter really grew some legs. In terms of community outreach Chosen Hill has really come together, the club has been amazing and we have had other clubs donating and sending their love and support."