Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Health chiefs said the temporary morgue would be in the Tewkesbury area

A temporary morgue will be set up in Gloucestershire to help the county cope with further coronavirus deaths.

Although the exact location has not been revealed, the new facility will be in the Tewkesbury area.

By Wednesday there had been 53 coronavirus deaths in Gloucestershire and 364 confirmed cases.

Local health chiefs have said they expect coronavirus admissions to the county's two main hospitals to peak later this month.

Sarah Scott, chair of Gloucestershire's strategic co-ordinating group on the local resilience forum, said: "With our partners we have plans in place to ensure we can effectively support the county through this ongoing pandemic.

"This includes having a temporary resting place facilities organised, which will be located in the Tewkesbury area.

"To respect the sensitivity surrounding these facilities we will not be providing more specific details regarding the location but I can assure everyone that its location has been carefully thought through to ensure the dignity, respect, safety and welfare of all concerned.

"I would ask everyone to respect the need for privacy and time to grieve for all those that will be affected directly and indirectly as a result of Covid-19."