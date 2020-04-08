Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Jonathan Brunsdon admitted common assault and has been jailed for 20 weeks

A man who deliberately coughed in a paramedic's face after telling him he had coronavirus has been jailed.

Jonathan Brunsdon told the paramedic "ha ha, you got it now" after coughing at him on 28 March, a court heard.

The 43-year-old, of Mason Road, Stroud, admitted common assault and was jailed for 20 weeks.

District Judge Joti Bopa Rai told Cheltenham Magistrates' Court she hoped the sentence would act as a deterrent to others.

She said: "We are in the middle of a massive pandemic and any assault on an emergency worker is taken seriously.

"This will send out the message that will deter others from considering the same course of action.

"In your case, you even had the gall to say to the paramedic 'ha ha you got it now' - nobody should be put in that position.

"You even told us that your family members work in the NHS, so you should know better."

Brunsdon had originally pleaded not guilty but admitted the charge via video link on Tuesday.

He was ordered to pay £100 compensation to his victim.