Image copyright Google Image caption The party took place on Hatherley Road in Gloucester

A police officer was spat at and a second officer was racially abused when officers broke up a house party.

Six people met up at a home in Hatherley Road, Gloucester at 21:00 GMT. The gathering during the lockdown on Thursday was reported by a resident.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, assault and a racially aggravated public order offence.

Ch Con Rod Hansen said "assaults will not be tolerated".

"We're dealing with a pandemic and it is sad to hear that our staff have been faced with this type of unacceptable behaviour," he added.

"I would like to thank all of my officers for the hard work they have provided and will continue to provide in the fight against the pandemic."

Current rules mean that, during the coronavirus pandemic, groups are not permitted to meet up.